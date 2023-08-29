Do you know that some foods are harmful to health during pregnancy?
During pregnancy, there are several dos and don'ts that expecting mothers are expected to follow.
Here is a list of foods to avoid in pregnancy.
Avoid eating raw or undercooked foods like sushi, raw eggs and rare meat. These foods contain harmful bacteria that might affect the baby.
Limit caffeine in the diet as it may increase the risk of miscarriage or preterm birth.
Avoid eating artificial sweeteners during pregnancy, such as saccharin and cyclamate.
Avoid consuming alcohol during pregnancy as it can lead to alcohol spectrum disorder.
Unpasteurized dairy products like milk, cheese and yoghurt contain harmful bacteria which can cause severe infection.
Certain fishes like swordfish and king mackerel have a high level of mercury which is harmful to mothers during pregnancy.
Avoid eating unwashed fruits and vegetables as its surface may contain bacteria.
