Quit! 7 Signs You Are Eating Too Much Sugar
If you're consuming a lot of extra calories through added sugars, increased hunger is one of the first signs.
An excessive amount of sugar in the diet can cause skin conditions like acne, inflammation or early aging.
If you feel low on energy or exhausted even after getting enough sleep, it may be related to blood sugar swings due to excess sugar eating
Consuming too much sugar might lead to immune system deterioration. You might fall ill frequently or needed a longer period to recover.
Consuming large amounts of sugar on a regular basis is associated with the development of insulin resistance, which eventually can result in type 2 diabetes.
Unexpected weight gain is one of the major symptoms of excessive sugar intake
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Diabetes: 7 Bedtime Rituals to Manage Blood Sugar