Rare Disease: 5 Most Uncommon Diseases That May Turn Fatal
29 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Every year the last day of February is commemorated as rare disease day to spread awareness of diseases that may turn fatal.
Knowledge and awareness about symptoms and causes can help with timely detection of the same.
From skin, neurological or blood, different mechanisms in body have different rare disease.
Dermatomyositis: This is another rare skin condition that leads to inflammation of muscles, skin rash, esophageal dysfunction etc.
Hemophilia: This is a rare blood disorder where blood does not clot easily leading to frequent nosebleeds, easy bruising etc.
Cystic Fibrosis: This is a life-threatening disease that affects the lungs and digestion. It often leads to secretion of thick and sticky fluids that leads to further body complication.
Acanthocytosis Chorea: This is a neurological disorder that may lead to involuntary jerk movements in the body. It causes difficulty in walking, talking etc.
Sickle Cell: It is a rare genetic disorder where the blood cells take shape of a sickle leading to shortage of healthy RBC. It can also restrict blood flow causing pain, anemia etc.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Drinks To Lower Joint Pain