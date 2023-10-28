Raw Milk: 5 Benefits for Glowing Skin

28 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

The alpha-hydroxy acids in raw milk aid in the removal of dead skin cells, revealing a brighter, more even complexion

Lactic acid found in raw milk gently removes dirt, oil, and makeup without stripping the skin of its natural oils

Antioxidants in raw milk help to protect the skin from free radical damage, which can cause premature aging

Raw milk contains a high concentration of fatty acids and vitamins, which help to hydrate and nourish the skin

Raw milk contains lactic acid, which can help to lighten dark spots and even out skin tone

