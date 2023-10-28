Raw Milk: 5 Benefits for Glowing Skin
28 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The alpha-hydroxy acids in raw milk aid in the removal of dead skin cells, revealing a brighter, more even complexion
Lactic acid found in raw milk gently removes dirt, oil, and makeup without stripping the skin of its natural oils
Antioxidants in raw milk help to protect the skin from free radical damage, which can cause premature aging
Raw milk contains a high concentration of fatty acids and vitamins, which help to hydrate and nourish the skin
Raw milk contains lactic acid, which can help to lighten dark spots and even out skin tone
