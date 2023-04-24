Happy 50th Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Fitness Tips From The Master Blaster
Tendulkar isn't made for the trends. Rather, he's himself a trendsetter not just in cricket but also in fitness and health.
Sachin Tendulkar hits the gym and indulges in regular exercise
Sachin Tendulkar focuses more on stretching and normal weight training.
Yoga and meditation are two important components for Sachin Tendulkar
