Sawan Special: 8 Healthy Snacks to Try This Fasting Season
12 Jul, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Makhana or fox nuts are not just healthy but helps to keep you full in between meals.
Sabudane ki khichdi is a filling and healthy snack to have during the day
Cucumber Raita is not just refreshing but a healthy way to put a pause on those hunger pangs
Fruit chaat is one of the healthiest choices to keep the boy filled with required nutrients when on Sawan ke Somwar vrat
Sabudande tikki or chops mashed with potatoes is another healthy snack that people love to hog on during the fasting season
Aloo tikki is a popular choice for snacking during Sawan
A bowlful of curd and pomegranate will add the vitamins and nutrients and electrolytes for the day
