Seaweed: 7 Amazing Health Benefits
28 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Seaweed is the best dietary source of iodine, which is essential for thyroid health
Seaweed is high in vitamins A, C, D, E, K, and B, as well as minerals like calcium, iron, magnesium, and potassium
Seaweed is high in antioxidants, which help to protect cells from damage
Seaweed has been shown to improve blood sugar control and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes
Seaweed is high in fiber and prebiotics, both of which promote gut health
Seaweed has a low calorie and fat content but a high fiber content, which can help you feel full and satisfied after eating
Seaweed contains compounds that may help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels
