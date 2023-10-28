Seaweed: 7 Amazing Health Benefits

28 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Seaweed is the best dietary source of iodine, which is essential for thyroid health

Seaweed is high in vitamins A, C, D, E, K, and B, as well as minerals like calcium, iron, magnesium, and potassium

Seaweed is high in antioxidants, which help to protect cells from damage

Seaweed has been shown to improve blood sugar control and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes

Seaweed is high in fiber and prebiotics, both of which promote gut health

Seaweed has a low calorie and fat content but a high fiber content, which can help you feel full and satisfied after eating

Seaweed contains compounds that may help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels

