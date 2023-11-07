Sesame Oil: 7 Benefits for Health and Wellness

07 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Sesame oil aids digestion, relieves constipation, and protects against ulcers

Sesamin, a compound found in sesame oil, improves calcium absorption, promoting strong bones and lowering the risk of osteoporosis

The anti-inflammatory properties of sesame oil soothe skin irritation, reduce eczema symptoms, and promote wound healing

The nourishing properties of sesame oil help to strengthen hair follicles, reduce hair loss, and promote hair growth

Sesame oil is high in vitamin E and lignans, which are antioxidants that fight free radicals, protect cells from damage, and lower the risk of chronic diseases.

The warm, nutty aroma of sesame oil has calming effects, promoting relaxation and reducing stress

The high content of unsaturated fats and antioxidants in sesame oil helps lower cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and protect against heart disease

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 6 Amazing Health Benefits of Coconut Flour That You Didn’t Know

 Find Out More