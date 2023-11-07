Sesame Oil: 7 Benefits for Health and Wellness
07 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Sesame oil aids digestion, relieves constipation, and protects against ulcers
Sesamin, a compound found in sesame oil, improves calcium absorption, promoting strong bones and lowering the risk of osteoporosis
The anti-inflammatory properties of sesame oil soothe skin irritation, reduce eczema symptoms, and promote wound healing
The nourishing properties of sesame oil help to strengthen hair follicles, reduce hair loss, and promote hair growth
Sesame oil is high in vitamin E and lignans, which are antioxidants that fight free radicals, protect cells from damage, and lower the risk of chronic diseases.
The warm, nutty aroma of sesame oil has calming effects, promoting relaxation and reducing stress
The high content of unsaturated fats and antioxidants in sesame oil helps lower cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and protect against heart disease
