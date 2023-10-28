Skin Fasting: 6 Benefits for Glowing, Healthy Skin

28 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Skin fasting helps to balance the skin's natural oil production, resulting in less oiliness and acne

Skin fasting helps to increase hydration

Skin fasting helps clear acne by reducing inflammation and allowing the skin to heal itself

Skin fasting helps to reduce aging signs by increasing collagen production and decreasing inflammation

Skin fasting helps to protect the skin barrier

By removing dead skin cells and revealing brighter, smoother skin, skin fasting can help to improve skin texture

