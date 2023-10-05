Tone Up Your Stomach With This 13-Minute Yoga Sequence
05 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Plank: Begin in a push-up position, forearms on the ground, and body in a straight line from head to heels.
Boat Stance: Sit on the ground with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Lean back and lift your feet off the ground. Extend your arms forward, palms together.
Dolphin pose: Begin on your hands and knees, forearms on the ground and fingers extended wide. Tuck your toes in and raise your hips up and back in an inverted "V" formation.
Cat-cow pose: Begin on your hands and knees, flat on your back. Arc your back and elevate your head and tailbone as you inhale. Exhale by rounding your back and tucking your chin to your chest.
Side plank: Lie on your side, forearm on the ground, and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Raise your hips off the ground by stacking your feet on top of each other.
