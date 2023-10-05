Top 10 Health Benefits of Chirata
05 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Chirata is a herb that is used for blood purification. People use leaves and stems of chirata that grow above the ground.
Chirata has to be boiled and cool down to consume. 2 table spoons of chirata every day can be taken.
Chirata is also used to cure stomach problems, intestinal worms, skin diseases, liver inflammation.
Chirata is also helpful for people with high blood pressure, asthma, diabetes.
Chirata has been used in India for malaria, when combined with the seeds of divi-divi.
Chirata may contain anti-parasitic properties which may help eliminate helminths (parasitic worms) and other parasites
Chirata also protects the kidney from damage by free radicals due to the presence of certain bioactive compounds.
As per Ayurveda, taking Chirata water two times a day helps manage fever.
Chirata is useful in managing skin problems including acne
