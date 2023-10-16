Top 10 Herbs For Growing Thick Hair- In Pics
Rubbing Aloe Vera oil on the scalp can promote thicker hair growth.
Amla Oil- It can help replenish damaged hair and repairs it from the inside out.
Castor Oil- It comes in a concentrated form, to dilute it you can mix coconut oil. Applying Castor oil to your hair gives you instant results.
Fenugreek Oil- Using this oil can help eliminate hair fall may reduce hair thinning.
Hibiscus Oil- This can deeply nourish your scalp and improve blood circulation for hair growth.
Lavender Oil- It has cooling properties applying the oil will soften your hair, keeps it hydrated, and promotes hair growth with extra shine.
Neem Oil- One of the best oils to get thick and dense hair is by applying Neem oil regularly. It keeps your hair thick and restore hair's natural colour.
Nettle Oil- This oil has potential benefits to combat hair-loss and also helps in re-growth of hair.
Peppermint Oil- It improves the growth of hair and has potential to control hair loss.
Rosemary Oil- It can instantly stimulate hair growth and can also improve blood circulation.
