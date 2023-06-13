Top 10 Indian States With Highest Diabetes Rate
13 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
According to a recent study backed by ICMR and published in Lancet, over 100 million Indians are diabetic
1. Goa has highest percentage of diabetic people -26.4 %
2. Puducherry with - 26.3
4. Chandigarh stands at 20.4 %
7. West Bengal stands at 13.7 %
8. Sikkim is one of the lowest with 12.8 %
9. Punjab has rate of 12.7 %
10. Haryana has the lowest percentage with 12.4 %
The study warned increase in diabetes in UP, MP, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh
