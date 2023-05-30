Top 10 Tips to care for your Eyes in Hot weather
30 May, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
Avoid direct air conditioning: Direct airflow from air conditioning units or fans can dry out your eyes.
Dehydration can lead to dry eyes, so make sure to stay hydrated, especially in hot weather.
Take breaks from digital screens: Prolonged exposure to digital screens can cause eye strain and dryness.
Wash your eyes with clean water or use a sterile saline solution to remove dust, pollen that may accumulate in your eyes during hot weather.
Regular eye check-ups are important for maintaining eye health. Schedule regular visits.
Rubbing your eyes can exacerbate irritation and cause further discomfort. Instead, use a clean, damp cloth to gently wipe your eyes if necessary.
If you're engaged in outdoor activities like swimming, wear goggles to protect your eyes from chlorinated water, bacteria, or other potential irritants.
Use lubricating eye drops: If you experience dryness or irritation in your eyes, consider using lubricating eye drops.
Wear sunglasses: Choose sunglasses that provide 100% protection against UVA and UVB rays.
Use a wide-brimmed hat to provide additional protection from the sun's direct rays.
