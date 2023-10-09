Top 10 Tips to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes For People Over 31 Years
09 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Pre-diabetics clearly should avoid heavy drinking because it can cause ketoacidosis and hypertriglyceridemia
People who smoke cigarettes are 30%–40% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes
Use smaller plates and bowls to help make your portion sizes look bigger to prevent type 2 diabetes
One of the best things you can do is to wake up and go to bed at around the same time every day, even on weekends
Reduce screen time and encourage outdoor activities
Keeping weight in check, being active, and eating a healthy diet can help prevent most cases of type 2 diabetes.
Stress can cause some people to become ill. And when you have pre-diabetes, stress can significantly affect your health.
Smoking increases your chance of having type 2 diabetes.
The goal is to get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity physical activity. One way to do this is to try to fit in at least 20 to 25 minutes of activity every day
Staying well hydrated can help reduce your blood glucose levels, which helps you manage the hormone insulin
