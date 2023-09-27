Top 7 Yoga Asanas For Brain To Improve Mental Health
27 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Sukhasana- This yoga asana promotes joy and provides a perfect environment for a peaceful mind.
Balasana- It is a relaxation pose that is meant to calm your mind when the breath is regulated correctly.
Chakrasana- This asana strengthens our body and ensures both physical and mental improvement
Dhanurasana- It helps in reducing depression, tension, and anxiety, which encourages bravery and calms the mind.
Paschimottanasana- This pose enhances mental peace and reduces stress.
Bakasana- It helps in releasing negative energy from your body like stress, and anxiety.
Salamba Sarvangasana-It improves blood supply to the brain and keeps the mind calm.
