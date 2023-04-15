Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana): This pose stretches the hamstrings, calves, and spine
15 Apr, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana):It helps to relieve stress and improve digestion.
Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana): This pose stretches the chest and shoulders while also strengthening the arms, back, and legs
Locust Pose (Salabhasana): This pose strengthens the back and legs
Fish Pose (Matsyasana): This pose stretches the chest and throat while also strengthening the back and neck
Sun Salutation (Surya Namaskar) - Sequence of 12 poses is a great way to energize the body
Triangle Pose (Trikonasana): This pose stretches the hamstrings, hips, and spine while also strengthening the legs and core.
Warrior Pose (Virabhadrasana): This pose strengthens the legs and arms
Tree Pose (Vrikshasana): This pose helps to strengthen the legs and core.
