Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana): This pose stretches the hamstrings, calves, and spine

15 Apr, 2023

Lalit Tiwari

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana):It helps to relieve stress and improve digestion.

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana): This pose stretches the chest and shoulders while also strengthening the arms, back, and legs

Locust Pose (Salabhasana): This pose strengthens the back and legs

Fish Pose (Matsyasana): This pose stretches the chest and throat while also strengthening the back and neck

Sun Salutation (Surya Namaskar) - Sequence of 12 poses is a great way to energize the body

Triangle Pose (Trikonasana): This pose stretches the hamstrings, hips, and spine while also strengthening the legs and core.

Warrior Pose (Virabhadrasana): This pose strengthens the legs and arms

Tree Pose (Vrikshasana): This pose helps to strengthen the legs and core.

