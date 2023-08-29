Top 5 Benefits of Power Yoga
29 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Power yoga helps you burn calories and lose weight.
Power yoga increases muscular and bone strength.
Power yoga helps you improve your flexibility by stretching your muscles and joints.
Power yoga helps you improve your mental clarity by calming your mind and reducing stress.
Power yoga is a great way to improve your cardiovascular health by raising your heart rate and getting your blood pumping.
