Vegetarian Foods That Are Rich in Vitamin B12
26 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Many cereals are fortified with vitamin B12, making them a good option for people who are vegetarian.
Tofu is supplemented with vitamin B12, it could be considered a healthy source of this plant-based protein.
A good source of protein and other nutrients, such as vitamin B12, are eggs.
Nutritional yeast known as deactivated yeast is frequently used as a vegan cheese alternative. It has a lot of vitamin B12 in it.
Yogurt is a healthy source of calcium and protein, and some varieties have vitamin B12 added.
