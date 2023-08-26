Vegetarian Foods That Are Rich in Vitamin B12

26 Aug, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Many cereals are fortified with vitamin B12, making them a good option for people who are vegetarian.

Tofu is supplemented with vitamin B12, it could be considered a healthy source of this plant-based protein.

A good source of protein and other nutrients, such as vitamin B12, are eggs.

Nutritional yeast known as deactivated yeast is frequently used as a vegan cheese alternative. It has a lot of vitamin B12 in it.

Yogurt is a healthy source of calcium and protein, and some varieties have vitamin B12 added.

