Top 5 Ways To Enjoy Almonds

25 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Almonds are used in baking as chopped nuts on pastries and cakes, or as almond flour for gluten-free solutions.

Sliced or roasted almonds are used in salads to give crunch and nutty flavor.

Almond butter is a creamy spread for toast, sandwiches or dips. This can also be added to oatmeal or smoothies.

Almond milk is a dairy-free milk substitute that can be used in baking, cooking, smoothies, cereals, and coffee.

Almonds are a healthy snack, raw or roasted, for a instant energy boosts. You can add sea salt or spices for extra flavor.

