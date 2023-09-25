Top 5 Ways To Enjoy Almonds
25 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Almonds are used in baking as chopped nuts on pastries and cakes, or as almond flour for gluten-free solutions.
Sliced or roasted almonds are used in salads to give crunch and nutty flavor.
Almond butter is a creamy spread for toast, sandwiches or dips. This can also be added to oatmeal or smoothies.
Almond milk is a dairy-free milk substitute that can be used in baking, cooking, smoothies, cereals, and coffee.
Almonds are a healthy snack, raw or roasted, for a instant energy boosts. You can add sea salt or spices for extra flavor.
