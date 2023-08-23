Top 7 Non-Surgical Belly Fat Removal
23 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
In the Laser lipolysis (SculpSure) procedure, laser radiation is used to heat and destroy fat cells.
Ultrasound waves are used during the Ultrasound-Assisted Lipoplasty to break down fat cells, which are then removed using suction.
Red light treatment tightens the skin and lessens the appearance of cellulite by stimulating the development of collagen and elastin.
A therapy called injectable lipolysis (Kybella) involves medicine injections to break down fat cells.
A method called mesotherapy involves injecting a cocktail of drugs and nutrients directly into the fat cells.
Cold temperatures are used during the Cryolipolysis (CoolSculpting) process to freeze and destroy fat cells.
The method known as radiofrequency lipolysis (Vanquish) employs radiofrequency energy to heat and kill fat cells.
