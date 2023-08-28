Top 7 Reasons to Drink Milk at Night
28 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Milk includes tryptophan, an amino acid that aids in the promotion of sleep. It also has calcium, which aids in the regulation of the body's sleep-wake cycle.
Milk contains protein, calcium, and other nutrients that are necessary for a healthy immune system.
Milk makes you feel full, allowing you to regulate your calorie intake and lose weight.
Milk contains calcium, which is necessary for strong bones and teeth. It also contains vitamin D, which aids with calcium absorption.
Milk contains probiotics, which are good bacteria that aid in the health of the digestive system.
Milk contains magnesium which helps reduce stress and anxiety.
Milk is high in protein, which is necessary for healthy skin. It also has vitamin A, which keeps skin looking young and vibrant.
