Top 7 Weight-Loss Root Vegetables
31 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Ginger helps to increase metabolism and burn fat
Beets are high in fiber and nitrates, which help with digestion and reduce hunger
Carrots are low in calories and high in fiber, making them an excellent weight-loss food
Onions are low in calories and high in quercetin, an antioxidant that has been linked to weight loss
Rutabagas are high in fiber and low in calories, making them an excellent choice for weight loss
Sweet potatoes are high in fiber and complex carbohydrates, which help you feel full and satisfied
Turnips are high in water content and low in calories, making them a filling and nutritious choice for weight loss
