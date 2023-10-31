Top 7 Weight-Loss Root Vegetables

31 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Ginger helps to increase metabolism and burn fat

Beets are high in fiber and nitrates, which help with digestion and reduce hunger

Carrots are low in calories and high in fiber, making them an excellent weight-loss food

Onions are low in calories and high in quercetin, an antioxidant that has been linked to weight loss

Rutabagas are high in fiber and low in calories, making them an excellent choice for weight loss

Sweet potatoes are high in fiber and complex carbohydrates, which help you feel full and satisfied

Turnips are high in water content and low in calories, making them a filling and nutritious choice for weight loss

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 6 Selenium-Rich Foods to Boost Immunity

 Find Out More