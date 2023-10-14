Tulsi Leaves: 7 Benefits of the Holy Herb
14 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Tulsi leaves offer antipyretic properties that aid in fever reduction
Tulsi leaves include antioxidants and minerals that aid in immune system strengthening
Tulsi leaves have adaptogenic characteristics, which aid the body in dealing with stress
Tulsi leaves help lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels while also improving blood circulation, all of which boost heart health
Tulsi leaves have expectorant qualities that aid in mucus removal and cough relief
Tulsi leaves aid in the improvement of insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control
Tulsi leaves can help prevent kidney stones and other kidney problems by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the kidneys
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Reasons To Avoid Using Newspaper To Wrap Food