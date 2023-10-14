Tulsi Leaves: 7 Benefits of the Holy Herb

14 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Tulsi leaves offer antipyretic properties that aid in fever reduction

Tulsi leaves include antioxidants and minerals that aid in immune system strengthening

Tulsi leaves have adaptogenic characteristics, which aid the body in dealing with stress

Tulsi leaves help lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels while also improving blood circulation, all of which boost heart health

Tulsi leaves have expectorant qualities that aid in mucus removal and cough relief

Tulsi leaves aid in the improvement of insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control

Tulsi leaves can help prevent kidney stones and other kidney problems by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the kidneys

