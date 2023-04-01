Vitamin B12 Deficiency: 6 Major Symptoms

01 Apr, 2023
Redness, sensation of pin or needle like touch is due to lack of the vitamin.
Vitamin B12 is also responsible or boosting energy levels and if you are getting exhausted frequently, time to check your B12 levels. This also happens as it aids in re blood cells which carry oxygen to tissues and when that is not regulated, one tends to feel fatigue all the time.
Diet low in iron and vitamin B12 leads to anemia. The skin becomes pale or yellow due to lack of healthy red-blood cells.
Vitamin B12 also aids in neurological functions and deficiency of it can lead to headaches.
Lack of B12 ca also lead to diarrhea, constipation, nausea, bloating, gas and other issues.
It can cause elevated levels of a sulfur-containing amino acid called homocysteine. In turn, this may contribute to the development of depression by increasing oxidative stress, DNA damage, and cell death in the body
