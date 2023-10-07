Vitamin C Diet: 10 Superfoods to Build Immunity and Stamina
07 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Vitamin c is one of the important nutrients that our body requires for efficient functioning.
It is essential to build immunity, stamina and metabolism to fight against seasonal illness.
Hence, add these vitamin c-rich food in you diet
Oranges are the OG food to go to when it comes to vitamin C. But there are several other food and fruits that one may take to combat vitamin C deficiency.
Kiwi: This vitamin c rich fruits helps with blood count, lowers risk of stroke.
Papaya: It's anti-inflammatory properties helps in brain function/
Chilli Peppers: These are high in vitamin c, boost immunity and reduces risk of chronic health issues.
Bell Peppers: It is very rich in vitamin C and helps boost immunity.
Strawberry: These sweet candies of nature are excellent to combat vitamin c deficiency.
Broccoli: All these cruciferous veggies have several health benefits from digestion to weight loss and is rich in vitamin C.
Pineapple: Good for immunity, digestion, it is a good source of vitamin C.
Guava: It has twice the level of vitamin c than orange and is good for heart, blood sugar and boosts immunity.
