Vitamin C-Rich Diet: 7 Fruits Apart From Orange to Boost Immunity in Winters From Flu
27 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Orange is the first fruit that pops up when we speak of vitamin c .
While oranges are richest source of vitamin c, other citrus fruits also may help boost immunity in winters.
Kiwi: This is a healthy vitamin c rich fruit, high in fibre, potassium and may help against viruses.
Strawberry: Berries are one of the healthiest fruits to eat. It has vitamin C, anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidants as well.
Guava: This is a winter fruits that is high in vitamin C .
Amla or Gooseberry: It is rich in vitamin c, may help boost immunity and fight against viruses.
Papaya: It has anti-inflammatory properties and is good for digestion as well.
Pineapple: It may help with your daily dose of vitamin C in your body.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bobby Deol's 7 Fitness Lessons to Get That Chiselled Body