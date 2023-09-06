Vitamin D Toxicity: 7 Side Effects of Too Much Vitamins
06 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Vitamin D toxicity is excess of vitamin D in the body which is majorly attributed to calcium build-up in blood.
Vitamin D toxicity can also affect kidneys. Hypercalcemia can also cause the blood vessels of the kidneys to constrict, which leads to decreased kidney function
Elevated levels of calcium can cause hypercalcemia affecting the rate of calcium absorption and causes further distress in the body.
It can cause high blood pressure level that may affect other organs as well.
High level of Vitamin D, high calcium may impact gut health. It can cause digestive distress, nausea, constipation, stomach pain etc.
It can affect the bone health and lead to deterioration as well.
Depression, mood swings, are common incase of vitamin D toxicity.
Vitamin D toxicity can also trigger irregular heart beat.
