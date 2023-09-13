3 Ways to Drink Baking Soda for Better Health
13 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Baking soda is a base, and it can help to alkalize the body, which can be beneficial for overall health. To do this, mix 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda in 8 ounces of water and drink it once a day.
Baking soda is a common baking ingredient. Here are 3 ways to drink baking soda for better health. It relieves heartburn, alkalizes the body, and flushes out toxins.
Baking soda can help to flush out toxins from the body. To do this, mix 1 teaspoon of baking soda in 8 ounces of water and drink it once a day.
Baking soda is a natural antacid that can help to neutralize stomach acid and relieve heartburn. To do this, mix 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda in 8 ounces of water and drink it slowly.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Signs Your Liver is Full of Toxins