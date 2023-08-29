Eating after exercise is effective as it refills, rehydrates and recovers your body after performing physical activities.
Here are a few foods that you can add to your post-workout diet.
Fruit and nuts contain carbs, protein and healthy fats, which are beneficial for health.
The combination of high-protein yoghurt with berries can aid in building muscles.
A smoothie full of fruits and vegetables protects the cells from damage caused while exercising. It also helps in muscle recovery.
Eggs benefit the body if consumed after a workout as they are a great source of protein and carbs.
Another food to note in this list is milk. It reduces post-exercise pain and keeps you hydrated.
Eating avocado and seeds also benefits health as they are rich in fats.
Remember to drink lots of water after working out to keep yourself hydrated.
Consuming fruits such as pineapple, berries, and bananas help body to work efficiently.
You can also opt for cereal with dairy or soy milk.
Eating sweet potatoes and grains is also beneficial as they are rich in carbohydrates.
