Here are a few weight loss tips for the elderly
Consult a doctor before starting any crash diets or any fitness regime.
Make sure you get enough sleep since it helps to regulate your diet and helps during your weight loss journey.
Make sure you reduce your calorie intake to avoid overeating.
Engage yourself in physical activities like brisk walking or yoga.
AVOID processed foods like red meat, packed foods, and added sugar and switch to healthy alternatives.
Manage stress with meditation or breathing exercises to avoid a situation of overeating.
Increase your protein intake to boost your metabolism.
Stay hydrated to avoid situations like fatigue and even overeating.
Increase your daily activity, like taking the stairs instead of the elevators.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: NEET UG 2023 Result: Check Toppers List