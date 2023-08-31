Stay Hydrated: Drinking water regularly not only boosts your metabolism but also helps cleanse your body of toxins.
31 Aug, 2023
Mayank Verma
Consume Healthy Fats: Incorporate sources of healthy fats, like avocados and nuts, which support metabolism and reduce inflammation.
Stay Active: Engaging in everyday activities like walking, taking stairs, or doing household chores contributes to a higher metabolic rate.
Get Enough Sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep to support your body's metabolism and overall well-being.
Drink Green Tea: The catechins in green tea increase thermogenesis, helping your body burn more calories.
Consume Balance Diet: Consuming balanced meals every few hours prevents overeating and keeps your energy levels steady.
Add Spices to Your Meals: Spices like ginger and chili pepper not only add flavor but also boost metabolism through their thermogenic effects.
Stay Stress-Free: Practicing relaxing techniques like meditation and yoga can help manage stress hormones, that can lead to weight gain.
Avoid Sugary Beverages: Opt for water, herbal tea, or plain coffee to stay hydrated without the extra calories from sugary drinks.
Eat Protein-Rich Foods: Including lean proteins like poultry, eggs, and legumes in your diet aids muscle growth and requires more energy for digestion.
Increase NEAT: Non-exercise activities are essential like walking more, standing, or light gardening contribute to calorie burning throughout the day.
Prioritize Fiber Intake: Foods rich in fiber, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, keep you full and maintain stable blood sugar levels.
