6 Best Drinks For Weight Loss

Jigyasa Sahay

Lemon -Cucumber Detox Water

Lemon is the best source of Vitamin C. Loaded with citric acid, antioxidants, it helps remove toxins and cucumber aids in increasing metabolism.

Green Tea

One of the most effective drinks. It is rich in antioxidants and helps in reducing weight, boost brain function etc.

Amla Juice

Black Tea

It contains compunds that help stimulate weight loss. It is rich in polyphenols that help in wight loss.

Fennel (Saunf) Tea

Super drink to increase metobolism,. It helps in digestion, getting rid of bloating and is packet with vitamins and nutrients.

Ajwain Detox Water

Increases metabolism, improves digestion, regulates appetite. ajwain since ages is known for medical purposes as well.

