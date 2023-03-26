Weight Loss: 6 Smoothies to Reduce Extra Fat

26 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Minted!

A good detox drink, Blend coriander and mint leaves on lemon water and a have a refreshing drink towards weight loss.

26 Mar, 2023

Papaya Smoothie

Papaya keep you full longer. so blend it well with orange or mousambi and flax seeds and enjoy a summer drink.

26 Mar, 2023

Beetroot Smoothie

a mix of beetroot, carrot and amla is to be freshly consumed with icecubes and water! It is a healthy smoothie that has more benefits than just weight loss.

26 Mar, 2023

'Berry-Good' Smoothie

Berries are one of the healthiest foods. A Mixed berry-strawberry-blueberry-raspberry - smoothie with coconut milk and chia seed makes up for a great weight los smoothie

26 Mar, 2023

Orange Smoothie

Add little ginger to a blend of orange, carrot and cucumber smoothie. You may add apple if you wish and some amount of water if you want to dilute it.

26 Mar, 2023

Cucumber and Kiwi

This is a rather unconventional smoothie. Blend kiwi, cucumber in coconut water or lemon juice and add mint leaves. Detoxifying drink for weight loss regime

26 Mar, 2023

DIY Smoothies For Weight Loss

Consult a professional for proper routine as it might differ as per different body needs. Also, sometime you may tweak as per your way!

26 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: VIRAL PICS: 14 Majestic Bridges of India

 Find Out More