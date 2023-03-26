26 Mar, 2023
A good detox drink, Blend coriander and mint leaves on lemon water and a have a refreshing drink towards weight loss.
26 Mar, 2023
Papaya keep you full longer. so blend it well with orange or mousambi and flax seeds and enjoy a summer drink.
26 Mar, 2023
a mix of beetroot, carrot and amla is to be freshly consumed with icecubes and water! It is a healthy smoothie that has more benefits than just weight loss.
26 Mar, 2023
Berries are one of the healthiest foods. A Mixed berry-strawberry-blueberry-raspberry - smoothie with coconut milk and chia seed makes up for a great weight los smoothie
26 Mar, 2023
Add little ginger to a blend of orange, carrot and cucumber smoothie. You may add apple if you wish and some amount of water if you want to dilute it.
26 Mar, 2023
This is a rather unconventional smoothie. Blend kiwi, cucumber in coconut water or lemon juice and add mint leaves. Detoxifying drink for weight loss regime
26 Mar, 2023
Consult a professional for proper routine as it might differ as per different body needs. Also, sometime you may tweak as per your way!
26 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!