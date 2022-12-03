Apple

Apples are low in calories, high in fibre, and keep you feeling sluggish for a very long time.

03 Dec, 2022

Tanya Garg

Orange

Oranges are a low-calorie fruit that is high in vitamin C and can aid in weight loss.

03 Dec, 2022

Strawberry

03 Dec, 2022

Banana

The antioxidants and fibre in bananas help you feel full, which aids in weight loss.

03 Dec, 2022

Guava

Guava includes a lot of protein, which helps you stay full for a long period and prevents binge eating.

03 Dec, 2022

Pineapple

Pineapple contains bromelain, which metabolizes protein and aids in belly fat reduction.

03 Dec, 2022

Grapefruit

03 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pamban Bridge: India’s 1st Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge — See Pics

 Find Out More