Apples are low in calories, high in fibre, and keep you feeling sluggish for a very long time.
Oranges are a low-calorie fruit that is high in vitamin C and can aid in weight loss.
The antioxidants and fibre in bananas help you feel full, which aids in weight loss.
Guava includes a lot of protein, which helps you stay full for a long period and prevents binge eating.
Pineapple contains bromelain, which metabolizes protein and aids in belly fat reduction.
