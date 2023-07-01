8 Herbs And Spices From Kitchen to Help With Weight Loss
01 Jul, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Our kitchen has some of the best herbs and spices with several health benefits
Packed with nutrients, the following herbs and spices may help with weight loss regime as well.
Ginger: Helps control blood sugar spike and is good for weight loss too.
Coriander: It has several health benefits. It flush toxins with its detox properties helping with weight loss
Turmeric: One of the best kitchen ingredient to lose weight. It boost metabolism, regulates blood sugar and lowers fat.
Mint: It has anti-oxidant properties that help fasten digestion and help with weight loss
Fenugreek : Helps Lower fat accumulation and is best consumed soaked.
cinnamon: It helps increase metabolism nd burns fat faster. Cinnamon tea is a good option to start with.
Cayenne Peppers: It warms the body leading to fast burning of fat
