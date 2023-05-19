Weight Loss: 8 Mini Meals to Burn Fat Faster
19 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
According to nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee, eating frequent mini meals spread throughout the day helps to burn fat faster
She suggests to have atleast 3 hour gap between each of these meals. But, always consult you doctor for best advice as body requirements differs with individuals
1 toast with 2 egg whites omelette or one full egg omelette
1 cup of soya milk with almonds
Half a sandwich made with 1 slice of whole wheat bread with either cucumber, shredded chicken, paneer
1 bowl of moong sprouts with salad
Handful of peanuts with chana in the ratio 1:1
Start with wheat bran rotis and reduce the number to half of your daily consumption
1 Fruit: Apple, orange, about 20 cherries or a bowl of watermelon
Bowl of dal or curd with salad
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Heads at Cannes in Green Dress