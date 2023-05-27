Weight Loss: 8 Refreshing Drinks to Lower Belly Fat
27 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Weight loss is not easy, but a dedicated regime makes it easier. It is better to consult professional before making changes in diet
Weight loss is not just one thing. It is a combination of exercise, diet, drinks and lifestyle practices combined
Exercising is very important along with detox drinks to reduce fat anywhere in the body
Bell fat can be stubborn and little more challenging to reduce. But some refreshing drinks may enhance the process.
Ginger Tea: It has anti-inflammatory properties and is good for digestion. This tea helps to burn calories faster
Black Coffee: Caffeine helps to boost metabolism, and is a low calorie drink that will help reduce weight too.
Lemon Water: It alkalises the body and is more affective when taken early in the morning. It is a good source to help reduce fat
Fennel Tea or water: One teaspoon if fennel every day is good to go for helping in weight loss
Jeera water: Cumin water helps with digestion and reduces belly fat
Pomegranate Juice: It is a refreshing, low-calories juice that ay help to reduce weight
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anushka Sharma Paints The Streets of Cannes Pink in Prada