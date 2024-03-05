Weight Loss: 9 Ayurvedic Herbs For Women to Lose Kilos in Their 30s

05 Mar, 2024

Tanya Garg

Turmeric: It contains an active compound known as curcumin, which helps to prevent fat accumulation.

Cinnamon: In addition to regulating your blood sugar level, cinnamon can promote weight loss.

Guggul: This Ayurvedic herb contains a plant sterol called guggulsterone. It helps to manage your weight loss by aiding the body's metabolism.

Fenugreek: They are fibre-rich herbs which promote satiety and regulate your appetite.

Fennel: It is extremely advantageous for those trying to lose weight as it aids your digestive system.

Triphala: It combines amalaki, bibhitaki and haritaki, which helps to remove toxins from the body and revitalise it.

Ginger: This ayurvedic herb is known for its thermogenic property, which boosts metabolism and burns fat.

Punarnava: It enhances metabolism, which eventually aids in your weight loss journey.

Amla: In addition to addressing numerous health concerns, it enhances metabolism to aid weight loss.

