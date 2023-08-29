11 Ways to Lose Weight Post-Pregnancy Without Dieting
29 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
1. Avoid junk food post-pregnancy: Follow small six meals plan and stick to clean eating habits
2. Start going for walk for 30 minutes after delivery
3. Try some easy yoga asanas post pregnancy
4. Drink plenty of water so that you can flush out toxins from your body.
5. Start loving your body and accept the changes
6. Breastfeeding helps you to lose weight after pregnancy
7. Include fruits, vegetables and juices in your diet to stay fit and healthy
8. Never focus on crash diet, it will affect the baby
10. Don't worry about stretch marks
11. Keep healthy snacks handy such as makhanas, dry fruits, roasted sunflower seeds
