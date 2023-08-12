Weight Loss Diet: 5 Fruits to Avoid When Trying to Lose Extra Fat

12 Aug, 2023

India.com Lifestyle Staff

Weight loss requires discipline. Alos, dieta plays a pivotal role to curb calorie count and increase metabolism.

Fruits are one of the healthiest foods for diet but not every fruit is equally good for weight loss

Fruits are one of the best snacks to have in between meals to keep cravings at bay

Different fruits have different health benefits but some in particular are not recommended when trying to lose weight.

Grapes are good for health but amount to nearly 70 calories in one serving.

Mango has high calorie content and should be a avoided when on weight loss loss regime

This tropic fruits also is high in sugary content that does not qualify as a good fruit to eat when on weight loss diet.

Bananas are healthy but have relatively high sugar content.

