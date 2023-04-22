Weight Loss Diet: 6 Summer Fruits to Reduce Extra Fat

22 Apr, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Strawberry: Rich in antioxidants and helps reduce fat faster

Papaya: Keeps you full longer and keep hunger pangs at bay

Watermelon: Keeps body hydrated and is low in calories

Raspberry: Helps with metabolism, and burn fat faster.

Pear: Rich in fibers, it helps with digestion and also keeps body hydrated

Peaches: This summer fruit helps boost metabolism.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Oldest Cars in India

 Find Out More