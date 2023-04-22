Weight Loss Diet: 6 Summer Fruits to Reduce Extra Fat
22 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Strawberry: Rich in antioxidants and helps reduce fat faster
Papaya: Keeps you full longer and keep hunger pangs at bay
Watermelon: Keeps body hydrated and is low in calories
Raspberry: Helps with metabolism, and burn fat faster.
Pear: Rich in fibers, it helps with digestion and also keeps body hydrated
Peaches: This summer fruit helps boost metabolism.
