Weight Loss Diet: 7 Superfoods to Burn Calories in Winters
19 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
During winter often physical activities get reduced leading to quick weight gain.
Winter weight loss is challenging, but diet plays a pivotal role.
From fruits to vegetables, certain winter delights must make a space in that diet plan.
Low fat, low calories winter specials can help with weight loss and burn calories faster.
Beetroot: It is a low-calorie veggie that has all the required nutrients.
Guava: This winter delight is highly fibrous that helps with weight loss.
Carrot: This is one of the best winter foods to boost metabolism and burn calories faster during winters.
Radish: It is a low-calorie high fibre vegetables that boost weight loss process in winters.
Spinach: Green leafy veggies are loaded with nutrients, anti-oxidant properties that boost metabolism.
