Weight Loss Diet: 7 Soups to Burn Belly Fat in Winters
14 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Hot bowls of soup are a must for weight loss in winters.
Tomato Soup: This classic choice is low in calories and loaded with antioxidants, minerals and vitamins.
Mix-Veg Soup: Veggies are rich in fibre and help to keep the stomach full.
Chicken Soup: It provides protein, is filling and has nutrients like garlic reducing weight.
Cauliflower Soup: It low-fat soup that can boost metabolism and help burn calories.
Chickpea Soup: Loaded with proteisn, it can be added in weight loss diet for winters.
Spinach Soup: The green hot soup helps to burn belly fat as it has iron, is low in fat.
Carrot Soup: Carrot is low calorie veggies that adds on winter weight loss diet.
