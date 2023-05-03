Weight Loss Drinks: 6 Detox Water to Burn Fat
03 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Detox drinks are often rich in antioxidants, and increase metabolism helping the process of burning fat faster
Cucumber Water: cucumber is one of the most refreshing drinks for weight loss
Orange Detox Water: Highly rich in vitamin C, it helps with metabolism and burn fat
Grape Fruit Water: Very nutritious, and one of the best detox water for burning fat
Apple And Cinnamon Detox: It is great to control sugar spikes and a good summer weight loss drink
Lemon and Mint: It is good for digestion and a great refresher on a sunny day
Watermelon and Mint: Rich in vitamin C, it will keep the body hydrated in summer during weight loss
