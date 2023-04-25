Weight Loss Drinks: 6 Teas to Lower Body Fat

25 Apr, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

White Tea: Rich in catechins, it is a healthier drink that helps with weight loss

Green Tea: Helps reduce belly fat and has several other health benefits too.

Black Tea: It is more oxidised and helps with weight control

Oolong Tea: A fruity Chinese tea, it helps improve metabolism.

Hibiscus Tea helps with weight loss regime and is a healthy drink to add in your chart

Chamomile Tea: Stimulates weight loss and reduces bloating

