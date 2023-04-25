Weight Loss Drinks: 6 Teas to Lower Body Fat
25 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
White Tea: Rich in catechins, it is a healthier drink that helps with weight loss
Green Tea: Helps reduce belly fat and has several other health benefits too.
Black Tea: It is more oxidised and helps with weight control
Oolong Tea: A fruity Chinese tea, it helps improve metabolism.
Hibiscus Tea helps with weight loss regime and is a healthy drink to add in your chart
Chamomile Tea: Stimulates weight loss and reduces bloating
