Weight Loss: 8 Herbal Teas to Enjoy Monsoon
29 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Rainy days and a hot cup of tea with some snacks is all that chai lovers need. Here are some herbal teas that will also help in weight loss
Peppermint Tea: A sip of refreshment is all that is needed on a rainy day
Kahwa: Kahwa teas are super healthy and refreshing drinks for monsoon
Ginger Tea: It is the OG monsoon hot beverage to go to. No to forget how healthy it is against infections
Green Tea: A healthy beverage specially for weight loss regime.
Tulsi Tea: It is an ayurvedic herbal tea that ,ay also benefit for all the monsoon related health problems
Chamomile Tea: With several health benefits to its name, it is a good beverage for a calming day
Oolong Tea: A traditional Chinese tea, it has several benefits and serves a refreshing hot sip on a rainy day.
