Weight Loss: 8 Herbal Teas to Enjoy Monsoon

29 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Rainy days and a hot cup of tea with some snacks is all that chai lovers need. Here are some herbal teas that will also help in weight loss

Peppermint Tea: A sip of refreshment is all that is needed on a rainy day

Kahwa: Kahwa teas are super healthy and refreshing drinks for monsoon

Ginger Tea: It is the OG monsoon hot beverage to go to. No to forget how healthy it is against infections

Green Tea: A healthy beverage specially for weight loss regime.

Tulsi Tea: It is an ayurvedic herbal tea that ,ay also benefit for all the monsoon related health problems

Chamomile Tea: With several health benefits to its name, it is a good beverage for a calming day

Oolong Tea: A traditional Chinese tea, it has several benefits and serves a refreshing hot sip on a rainy day.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Protein-Rich Food to Help Build Muscles

 Find Out More