Weight Loss in Winters: 6 Seasonal Herbs and Spices to Cut Belly Fat
31 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Weight loss in winter season requires a bit more effort as the season tends to reduce physical activity and weight gain.
Few winter special herbs and spices should a must add in everyday meal.
Here are few spices and herbs that may help boost metabolism and help cut belly fat.
Parsley: It has vitamin C, A, iron, and is considered a detox herb as well. It has anti-inflammatory properties may help with weight loss.
Cinnamon: It has fibre, is nutrient rich and is a low-calorie condiment that may aid the weight loss process.
Thyme: This ancient herb has several health benefits. It has diuretic properties that may help to detoxify the body.
Fenugreek or methi dana: Methi dana water on empty stomach can help boost metabolism in winters and help burn calories faster.
Black Pepper: It has thermogenic properties that boost metabolic rate and help cut calories specially in winter season.
Turmeric: This ancient medicinal herb promotes weight loss along with other health benefits.
Mint Leaves: It is good for digestion, enhances metabolism furthering cutting of fat.
