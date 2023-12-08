Weight Loss in Winters: 9 Tips to Burn Calories Faster After 40
08 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Losing weight in winters can be challenging. Here are few tips to boost the process and burn fat after 40s
Include more protein and fibre in your diet to enhance digestion and also keep you full longer.
Start your day with a detox drink. It will boost metabolism, give energy and burn the calories faster in winters.
Do not skip breakfast. Start your day with a healthy note. Oats, eggs could be a good option.
Keep yourself hydrated through out the day. It helps to flush put toxins and boost metabolism.
Chew your food properly. It helps with digestion and further helps to burn belly fat faster.
Warm ghee can be good for weight loss. It helps to lubricate joints, ease digestion and boost metabolism as well.
Indulge in high intensity workout for burning calories faster,
Exercising is important. One can also do at least 20-30 minutes of yoga to burn calories.
Opt for winter specials like carrot, beetroot, greens for quick weight loss.
Limit caffein usage and be mindful of how many cups of coffee you take.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Powerful Diet Plans for Effectively Control Obesity