Weight Loss in Women: 8 Indian Spices to Boost Metabolism in Your 40s
22 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Weight loss for women a bit more challenging. But the right additions in the diet can help reduce belly fat faster.
Indian spices are one of the best condiments to add in diet and boost the process of weight loss.
Cayenne Pepper: It has a compound called capsaicin that increases metabolism via thermogenesis.
Turmeric: Haldi is a medicinal spice that has curcumin that boots metabolism along with other properties.
Cumin: Women may also make cumin a part of everyday diet. It is good for diabetes, cholesterol control and aids in better metabolism.
Black Pepper: It has compunds like piperine that helps in nutrient absorptions and effectively increases metabolism. This further aids the process of burning calories.
Mustard Seeds: These seeds are low in calories, and boost the process of fat burnin. It has enzymes called myrosinase that aids in weight loss.
Cinnamon: It regulates blood sugar and prevents glucose spike. It further aids in maintaining healthy metabolic rate.
Garlic: It is another of the most effective condiments that help regulate cholesterol, boost energy and metabolic rate in the body.
Ginger: This age-old condiment has thermogenic effects, increases body temperature regulating metabolism. It is a great addition for weight loss.
